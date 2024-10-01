Biden: US 'fully supportive' of Israel after Iran attacks

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States was "fully supportive" of Israel after Iran's ballistic missile attacks, describing Tehran's assault as "defeated and ineffective."

"The United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Consequences for Iran remain to be seen after Israel attack"

Biden said that there was an active discussion ongoing over how Israel would respond to an Iranian ballistic missile attack, and that the consequences for Tehran remain to be seen.



Biden, speaking at the White House, said he would be speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said Iran's attack appeared to have been ineffective.





