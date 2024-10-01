Iran launches barrage of missiles at Israel in response to killings of Haniyeh, Nasrallah

Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel amid heightened tensions between two regional arch-rivals.

The attack started around 8:15 local time (1645GMT) on Tuesday. Iranian media said at least 400 missiles had been launched so far.

In a preliminary statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) said the attack was in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran last month. Nasrallah was assassinated in Beirut on Friday along with Nilforoshan.

The guard corps warned that if Israel responds to the missile barrage, it will face more "crushing attacks."

It further said the attack was being carried out with the support of the army and the Defense Ministry.

Tensions have been running high between Tehran and Tel Aviv since the assassination of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital on Aug. 1. Iran had blamed it on Israel and vowed a stern response.

The assassination of Nasrallah, a key ally of Iran, in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut was followed by strong condemnation from Iran's top leadership.

It is not yet known whether the missiles fired towards Israel struck their targets and if there are any casualties or damages.







