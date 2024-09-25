Zelensky: Putin has decided he can 'do whatever he wants'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided he can "do whatever he wants," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, warning that Moscow will continue to try and conquer territory outside its borders.



"I think every leader, every country that supports us... sees how Russia, a country more than 20 times larger than Ukraine in territory, still wants even more land," he said.



"More land? Insane," Zelensky said.



He went on to describe Iran and North Korea, which have been accused of supplying Russia with weapons, as accomplices in Russia's war.



Zelensky arrived in the US on Sunday to pitch his "victory plan" for defeating Russia, with his speech at the UN in New York one of the trip's highest-profile moments.



He meets with President Joe Biden and the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, in Washington on Thursday. He is also set to meet lawmakers in Congress.







