Zelensky: Putin has decided he can 'do whatever he wants'

At the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he believes Putin feels empowered to "do whatever he wants" in pursuing territorial expansion. Zelensky emphasized that Russia's aggression, despite its vast size compared to Ukraine, highlights its desire for more land, calling it "insane."

DPA WORLD
Published September 25,2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided he can "do whatever he wants," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, warning that Moscow will continue to try and conquer territory outside its borders.

"I think every leader, every country that supports us... sees how Russia, a country more than 20 times larger than Ukraine in territory, still wants even more land," he said.

"More land? Insane," Zelensky said.

He went on to describe Iran and North Korea, which have been accused of supplying Russia with weapons, as accomplices in Russia's war.

Zelensky arrived in the US on Sunday to pitch his "victory plan" for defeating Russia, with his speech at the UN in New York one of the trip's highest-profile moments.

He meets with President Joe Biden and the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, in Washington on Thursday. He is also set to meet lawmakers in Congress.