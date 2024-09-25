One killed, several injured after Russian strikes near Zaporizhzhya

In the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya, a 55-year-old man was killed and seven people were injured, the regional military governor, Ivan Fyodorov, said on Wednesday.



Fyodorov did not provide any information on the weapons used in the attack.



The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia used 32 drones and eight missiles in overnight attacks on Ukraine.



Most of the drones and half of the missiles were intercepted, it said.



The military administration in the north-eastern Sumy region also reported on its Telegram channel that one person had been killed in Russian attacks on Tuesday.



