ITALYS PRIME MINISTER MELONI CALLS FOR CEASE-FIRE IN LEBANON AMID RISING TENSIONS

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that the greatest challenge regarding Lebanon is achieving a cease-fire and reducing tensions, asserting that a large-scale war would benefit no one.

Meloni discussed the situation in Lebanon during his visit to New York for the 79th UN General Assembly, particularly in light of Israel's recent airstrikes.

Speaking to the Italian media, she highlighted that the primary goal should be to achieve a cease-fire and lower tensions, while also acknowledging Israel's right to self-defense.

Meloni pointed out that a large-scale conflict in Lebanon would be detrimental, reinforcing Italy's commitment to conveying messages of moderation and collaborating with allies and G7 partners to assess potential initiatives.

Expressing concern about the situation in Lebanon, Meloni noted that approximately 1,000 Italian soldiers are stationed there as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Italy wants the UN to focus on the safety of its troops, she said, adding that the forces could play a significant role once the current situation stabilizes.

She also reaffirmed Italy's unwavering support for Ukraine.

The Israeli army has carried out waves of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon since early Monday, killing nearly 560 people, including 95 women and 50 children, and injuring 1,835 more, according to Health Minister Firas Abiad.

Meanwhile, Meloni attended a global coalition meeting against synthetic drugs organized by US President Joe Biden at an event, where she emphasized Italy's strong opposition to all forms of drugs as well as the need for institutions to effectively combat drug production and trafficking.

Earlier on Monday evening, she received the Atlantic Council's 2024 Global Citizen Award, which was presented by businessman Elon Musk at a ceremony.







