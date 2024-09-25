BRAZIL’S LULA CALLS FOR UN CHARTER REVIEW, SLAMS SECURITY COUNCILS INABILITY TO SOLVE CONFLICTS

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers remarks before the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on September 24, 2024. (AA Photo)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Wednesday that the UN Security Council has been incapable of solving conflicts, and Brazil may propose a conference to review the UN Charter.

The UN must always be at the center of global governance that it is going through a crisis of trust, which he said must be reestablished.

Lula criticized the Security Council, while he spoke at a G20 ministers' meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, and said it has proven "incapable of solving conflicts and even less capable of preventing them."

"Its procedures lack transparency and decisions lack coherence. Millions of people suffer the consequences of this inefficiency," said Lula as he urged greater inclusion of nations from Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean regions.

"We will force changes to overcome the polarization that paralyzes the Council," he said, noting that Brazil is considering presenting a proposal to call for a conference to review the UN Charter, based on Article 109, which provides rules for the convening of a General Conference of UN member states to review the UN's Charter.

"Each country may have its own vision regarding the ideal model for reforming the global governance system. We must all agree that the reform is fundamental and the reform is urgent," he added.