FOR RUSSIAS RESPONSE TO WEST, LISTEN TO PUTIN: KREMLIN

For Russia's response to West, listen to Putin: Kremlin

Kremlin urges re-listening to Putin's St. Petersburg speech to grasp Russia's response if the West permits Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western missiles.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 24,2024
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that people should re-listen President Vladimir Putin's statements in St Petersburg to understand Russia's response to a possible decision by the West to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western missiles.

Russia will not test a nuclear weapon as long as the United States refrains from testing, Putin's point man for arms control said on Monday after speculation that the Kremlin might abandon its post-Soviet nuclear test moratorium.

In St Petersburg in June, Putin said he could deploy conventional missiles within striking distance of the United States and its European allies if they allowed Ukraine to strike deeper into Russia with long-range Western weapons.