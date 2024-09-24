'Not only children but also UN system and Western values dying in Gaza Strip': Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday that the values of the United Nations' system and the Western world are dying in Gaza as the conflict continues there, calling for an "alliance of humanity" to stop Israel.

In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Erdoğan also said that Türkiye stands with the people of Lebanon as Israel targets Hezbollah fighters with airstrikes there.

Erdoğan slammed the UN for inaction on Gaza, which he said has turned into "the world's largest children's and women's cemetery."

"Not only children but also the UN system is dying in Gaza," Erdoğan told the UN General Assembly. "The truth, the values that the West claims to defend are dying ... I ask openly: Hey human rights organizations, aren't those in Gaza and West Bank human beings?"



