International community must act with 1 voice to stop Israeli massacres: President Erdoğan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged unity against Israeli massacres against Palestinians during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

"The genocide committed by Israel in Palestinian territories is a new source of shame for humanity," Erdoğan told Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate said Erdoğan stressed that "the international community must act with one voice to stop Israeli massacres."

"Türkiye closely follows the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice and would take part in it," it said, adding that Erdoğan drew attention to the escalating dire conditions in the Gaza Strip with winter approaching.

"More efforts should be exerted to increase humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza," he said.

Erdoğan also reiterated the Turkish Cypriots' demands, including "sovereign equality and equal international status, to be registered and that possibilities for solutions other than the federation model could be discussed in a meeting under the auspices of the UN with the participation of the parties."

He told Guterres that "the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as a state would be the key to a solution that takes into account the realities on the island."



















