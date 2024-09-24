Erdoğan urges UN member states to recognize Palestine | "International peace and security should not be left to the whim of five countries"

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the World from the podium at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.



Here are the highlights from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's UNGA speech:



"I hope that this historic step will be the final turning point for Palestine on its path to UN membership. I call on all states that have not yet recognized Palestine to do so without delay.



Even if it makes some uncomfortable, even if some target me personally, I wish to speak certain truths on behalf of humanity from this common platform of humanity.



172 journalists have been killed. More than 500 healthcare workers, who were working to save lives, have been killed. Humanitarian aid workers, who were rushing to the aid of the people of Gaza, have been killed. They bombed 820 mosques and 3 churches, which should not be touched even in times of war. They targeted over 130 ambulances transporting patients.



And yet, without any shame, they challenged the entire world from this very podium. The images leaked from Israeli prisons clearly show the level of oppression we are facing. As a result of Israel's attacks, Gaza has become a graveyard for children and women. More than 17,000 children have been targeted by Israel's bombs.



The images from Israeli prisons show the extent of the oppression we are facing. Israel continues to violate international law in Gaza.



Despite the advances in technology and the state of our world, we, the 8-billion-strong human family, were unable to save a 6-year-old girl. Hundreds of Gazan children are being killed because they can't find even a piece of dry bread or a bowl of soup. The values that the West claims to defend are dying.



I openly ask from here: Human rights organizations, aren't those in Gaza and the West Bank human beings? International media outlets, aren't the journalists killed by Israel your colleagues? What are you waiting for to stop this network of massacres that is endangering not only the Palestinian people but also the lives of your own citizens?



How long will those supporting Israel bear the shame of being complicit in this massacre? Unfortunately, the international community has failed terribly while babies are being killed. What is happening in Palestine is a sign of moral collapse. The Israeli government is openly committing genocide and occupying Palestinian land step by step, disregarding basic human rights.



The Palestinians, on the other hand, are exercising their legitimate right to resist this occupation. The resistance shown by the Palestinians against those occupying their land is heroic. I wholeheartedly support my Palestinian brothers and sisters who are defending their homeland at the cost of their lives.



Countries that have influence over Israel are supporting this massacre with a double standard by playing both sides. They continue to send weapons to Israel. This is hypocrisy and insincerity.



Hamas accepted the ceasefire offer. The Israeli government, by complicating the situation and treacherously killing its closest partner to a ceasefire, has shown that it does not want peace.



In an environment where UN Security Council Resolution 2735 is not being implemented, coercive measures should be applied to Israel. A protection mechanism should be developed for the Palestinians. Netanyahu's criminal network must be stopped. An immediate and lasting ceasefire must be established, hostages must be exchanged, and humanitarian aid must be delivered without interruption. We must extend a helping hand to the people of Gaza who are struggling to survive.



95% of health centers in Gaza have been partially or completely damaged. 80,000 homes have become uninhabitable. Diseases, especially polio and hepatitis, are on the rise. The people of Gaza can only access a quarter of the aid they need.



With over 60,000 aid shipments, Türkiye is the country providing the most aid to Gaza. We have made our stance clear by ending our commercial relations with Israel. We also stand with the people of Lebanon who are under attack by Israel.



No conscience can be at peace without holding accountable those responsible for these crimes. We are pursuing the case at the International Court of Justice to ensure that Israel's crimes do not go unpunished. We will fight to ensure that the blood of Ayşenur Eygi, who was shot in the head during a peaceful protest in Nablus, does not go unavenged.



The root problem in Gaza is the occupation of Palestinian land by Israel. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state can no longer be delayed. As I say all this, I, Tayyip Erdoğan, am speaking here with the sense of justice exemplified by my ancestors in history.



Our issue is with the massacre policies of the Israeli government. Our problem is with the oppressors and the oppression itself. We are not afraid to speak the truth. Even if some are disturbed, we will not hesitate to speak out. We will continue to voice the truth, even if it is painful. I thank all the brave people, especially university students, who stand with the Palestinian people regardless of religion, language, or belief.



Syria, unfortunately, remains far from stability. The economic and humanitarian situation remains dire. We hope for the advancement of the political process and the achievement of national reconciliation. We wish to maintain our relations with realistic dialogue.



It is crucial to eliminate the terrorist threat in Iraq, particularly from the PKK.



As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, we are still far from achieving lasting peace. As the arms race intensifies, the space for diplomacy narrows. We will continue to increase our efforts to end the situation through diplomacy and dialogue.



We support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and hope that efforts will conclude as soon as possible. Progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also influence relations between Turkey and Armenia.



We are playing a constructive role in the Balkans, building close relationships with all countries.



We want the entire Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean region to be prosperous. Enhancing cooperation is in the common interest of the entire region. Turkey is ready for constructive activities, particularly in energy and the environment. Turkey, which has the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has an undeniable role.



The Turkish Cypriots around the island always have their rights. It has been 61 years since the Cyprus issue emerged. Peace and tranquility have been established on the island. The federation model has now completely lost its validity. There are now two separate states and two separate peoples on the island. The isolation must end. Today, I call on the international community to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.



We must make more efforts to end the conflicts in Sudan. It is our responsibility to provide aid to millions of Sudanese. Africa has immense potential. We will continue to stand with our African brothers and sisters through equal partnership.



The Organization of Turkic States is becoming increasingly attractive. As the Turkic World, we will further strengthen our unity and solidarity. We are in close dialogue with China to protect the fundamental rights of the Uyghur Turks, in line with respect for China's sovereignty.



We must work together to eliminate global injustices. As one of the countries providing the most aid relative to its national income, Turkey's activities contribute to development goals. We support initiatives for growth and development on all platforms.



The recent cyber-terror attacks against Lebanon have shown how these technologies can be turned into deadly weapons.



With a vision of a more sustainable, cleaner world, we have expanded the "Zero Waste" project initiated by my wife, Emine Erdoğan, to a global scale. From here, I invite the entire world to join our movement.



We are witnessing the rapid rise of Islamophobia and xenophobia worldwide. People's homes are being set on fire in Europe simply because of their ethnic identity. We cannot ignore this growing danger."

