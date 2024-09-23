Pentagon: U.S. defense chief speaks with Israeli counterpart to get updates on Hezbollah fire

U.S. defense chief spoke with Israeli counterpart Sunday evening to receive updates on the exchange of fires between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, Pentagon said Monday.

In a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "expressed his support for Israel's right to defend itself as Hizballah extends its attacks deeper into Israel," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The phone call came amid the heaviest cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, during which Lebanese health authorities said at least 100 people were killed.

Austin stressed the importance of finding a path to a diplomatic solution that will allow residents on both sides of the border to return to their homes as "quickly and safely as possible," as well as reaching a Gaza cease-fire deal that will bring all the hostages home, Ryder added.

"The Secretary made clear that the United States remains postured to protect U.S. forces and personnel and determined to deter any regional actors from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," he said.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut's southern suburb.

The attack came days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.