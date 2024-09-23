Türkiye slams Israeli attacks on Lebanon that 'drag entire region into chaos'

Türkiye condemned Israel's recent attacks on Lebanon after more airstrikes on Monday killed hundreds and injured over 1,000 people.

"Israel's attacks on Lebanon mark a new phase in its efforts to drag the entire region into chaos," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The countries that unconditionally support Israel are helping Netanyahu shed blood for his political interests," said the ministry.

The ministry urged all institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security, especially the UN Security Council, as well as the international community, to take necessary measures without delay.

At least 356 people were killed and 1,246 others injured in intensive Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in Lebanon since Monday morning, said Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including women and children, and injured dozens in a suburb of Beirut.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli airstrike.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.