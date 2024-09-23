ISRAELS ATTACKS IN PALESTINE, LEBANON POSE THREAT TO REGION, TURKISH PRESIDENT TELLS KUWAITI CROWN PRINCE

Israel's attacks in Palestine and Lebanon pose a grave threat to the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

Erdoğan made the remarks while meeting with Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah, Kuwait's new crown prince, at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

The president told al-Sabah that it is "critical" for all of humanity, particularly the Islamic world, to step up their efforts to end Israel's violations of international law and human rights, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan added that "Israel will sooner or later be held accountable for its crimes before the law."

Efforts will multiply to bolster ties between Türkiye and Kuwait, which have developed in many areas, from the economy to the defense industry, the president said.

In June, Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, appointed al-Sabah, who previously served as the country's prime minister and as foreign minister.

Türkiye enjoys multifaceted relations with Kuwait based on shared cultural and historical ties.