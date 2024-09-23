Blinken, Iraqi prime minister discuss regional escalation, economy in New York

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani in New York on Monday amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Blinken and al-Sudani "discussed urgent efforts to avoid further escalation of the conflict in the region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken also emphasized the need to "reopen the Iraq-Türkiye oil pipeline to encourage continued foreign investment in the Iraqi economy and commended Iraq's commitment to achieve energy independence by 2030," according to Miller.

"The two leaders reaffirmed the shared vision to build an enduring security partnership that advances regional stability, including continuing discussions on transitioning the military mission of the D-ISIS coalition in Iraq to ensure the defeat of ISIS," he added.

Blinken "affirmed U.S. support for the Prime Minister's agenda to modernize the Iraqi economy, including by combatting corruption and reforming the financial sector," he said.

The meeting took place amid rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, as concerns grow over the possibility of a full-scale war in the region.