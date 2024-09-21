Thousands march in Rome to protest 'genocide' in Palestine

About 4,000 demonstrators marched through central Rome on Saturday, calling for an end to "genocide" against Palestinians.

The crowd protested Israel's actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Lebanon.

The protest saw participants carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading "Stop the genocide," while chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Murderer Netanyahu."

Demonstrators also criticized Italy's government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accusing Rome of complicity in Israel's actions.

"It's been nearly a year of this genocide, and now it seems they want to destroy not just Gaza, but the entire West Bank, all of Palestine, and even Lebanon," said Michela, who was attenting the demonstration.

Another participant, Sara, emphasized the need to continue protesting, vowing to do so as long as necessary as she asserted that a "free Palestine is a right."