 Contact Us
News Africa

Russia not to attend Ukraine peace summit

Russia declines invitation to attend potential second Ukraine peace summit in November, despite signals from President Zelensky to include Moscow representatives.

AFP AFRICA
Published September 21,2024
Subscribe
RUSSIA NOT TO ATTEND UKRAINE PEACE SUMMIT

Russia said Saturday it would not attend a possible second Ukraine peace summit in November, despite Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky signalling that this time he would invite Moscow's representatives.

"The summit will have the same aim: to promote the unviable 'Zelensky formula' as the only basis for resolving the conflict, get support for it from the world majority and on its behalf to present Russia with an ultimatum on capitulation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.