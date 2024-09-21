Russia not to attend Ukraine peace summit

Russia said Saturday it would not attend a possible second Ukraine peace summit in November, despite Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky signalling that this time he would invite Moscow's representatives.

"The summit will have the same aim: to promote the unviable 'Zelensky formula' as the only basis for resolving the conflict, get support for it from the world majority and on its behalf to present Russia with an ultimatum on capitulation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.







