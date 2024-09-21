 Contact Us
News Sports

Galatasaray ease past Fenerbahçe 3-1 in Istanbul derby

Galatasaray defeated Fenerbahçe 3-1 away in the derby during Matchday 6 of the Trendyol Super League. The Yellow-Reds claim a 3-1 victory with goals from Mertens, Gabriel Sara, and a Livakovic own goal. Fenerbahçe's Dzeko scores a penalty in the 63rd minute.

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published September 21,2024
Subscribe
GALATASARAY EASE PAST FENERBAHÇE 3-1 IN ISTANBUL DERBY

Matchday 6 of the Trendyol Super League featured the highly anticipated Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derby.

The Yellow-Reds secured a 3-1 victory, with goals coming from Livakovic (own goal) in the 20th minute, Mertens in the 28th minute, and Gabriel Sara in the 59th minute.

Fenerbahçe's only goal came from Dzeko, who scored a penalty in the 63rd minute.

This loss marked Fenerbahçe's first defeat of the season, leaving them with 13 points at the end of the week.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, achieved their 6th consecutive league victory, increasing their points total to 18 and maintaining their position at the top of the table.