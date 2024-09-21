Galatasaray ease past Fenerbahçe 3-1 in Istanbul derby

Matchday 6 of the Trendyol Super League featured the highly anticipated Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derby.

The Yellow-Reds secured a 3-1 victory, with goals coming from Livakovic (own goal) in the 20th minute, Mertens in the 28th minute, and Gabriel Sara in the 59th minute.

Fenerbahçe's only goal came from Dzeko, who scored a penalty in the 63rd minute.

This loss marked Fenerbahçe's first defeat of the season, leaving them with 13 points at the end of the week.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, achieved their 6th consecutive league victory, increasing their points total to 18 and maintaining their position at the top of the table.

