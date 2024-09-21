Erdoğan on pager explosions in Lebanon: Israel once again carried out attacks like a terrorist group

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday condemned Israel's attacks in Lebanon, asserting that these attacks have proven Türkiye's concerns about Israel's ambitions to extend conflict throughout the region.

Speaking to the media in Istanbul ahead of his departure to New York, where he will address the UN General Assembly, Erdoğan said that Israel is carrying out attacks like a terrorist group.

"With this attack (pager explosions in Lebanon), Israel demonstrated it has no civilian sensitivities, it can use any means to achieve its hateful ambitions," he said.

This attack also indicates that Israel is extending its attacks throughout Lebanon and the region, with the support of some Western countries, Erdoğan added.

The region is now facing an "inexplicably huge crisis," the Turkish president said.

The president called on the international community, especially Western countries, to "stop watching Israel's heinous actions and take deterrent steps."

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,250 others, including children and women, were injured as "pagers" and "ICOM" wireless communication devices exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There has been no Israeli comment on the blasts.

Erdoğan said that in his address to the Summit of the Future, he will once again highlight the need for reform in global governance mechanisms, particularly the UN Security Council and the international financial architecture. "I will emphasize the necessity for a more inclusive, fair, and effective structure."

Noting that he will address the UN General Assembly on Sept. 24, he said: "I will share our views on the issues on the agenda of our region and humanity. I will specifically address the common actions that can be taken against the genocide in Gaza and Israel's aggressive policies."

He noted that more than 130 heads of state and government from all UN member countries are expected to attend the general assembly meetings this year.

The Turkish president said the entire world, and especially the UN, have important responsibilities to put an end to the Israeli persecution in Gaza to establish a permanent cease-fire, and to ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid. "We will remind our interlocutors of these once again during our visit."

On the Syrian issue, Erdogan said: "We have also demonstrated our will to meet with Bashar Assad to normalize relations between Türkiye and Syria. Now we are waiting for a response from the other side."