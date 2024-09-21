3 injured in knife attack at Canadian mosque

Three victims were injured while trying to disarm a knife-wielding man during Friday afternoon prayers at a Montreal-area mosque.

A spokesperson for Chateauguay police told reporters that the victims received minor injuries, although one was taken to hospital.

Those injured were in their 50s, said police. They managed to restrain the suspect until police arrived.

About 100 men, women and children were inside the Centre Culturel Musulman in Chateauguay, Quebec, when administrator Richid Amane said a man acted suspiciously after entering the mosque, CTV News reported.

Several men approached the suspect and suffered cuts to their hands and one to his body.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), the largest non-profit Muslim organization in Canada, asked the community to wait for more facts before jumping to conclusions.

"We are aware and greatly concerned," NCCM wrote on X. "We are in touch with the local centre and will provide more information as it becomes available

"However, we do not have information at this point to make a suggestion as to the motivation behind the incident, and we encourage our community not to speculate as the investigation continues," it said.

A suspect, 24, was arrested at the scene. Police said investigators are interrogating him. He is likely to be charged and it is expected he will appear in court Saturday.