Zelenskiy says Ukraine’s victory plan fully prepared

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that his country's victory plan is fully prepared.

"Our plan for victory is fully prepared-all points, all key emphases, the necessary appendices with details to the plan have been identified," Zelenskiy said in an evening video address late Wednesday.

He said that currently the most important thing is the determination to implement it.

"There is, and can be, no alternative to peace, no freezing of the war, or any other manipulations that will simply shift Russian aggression to another stage," Zelenskiy further said.

He added that they need "reliable and long-term security" for Ukraine, and for all of Europe.

Last month, Zelenskiy said that he will present Ukraine's victory plan to his US counterpart Joe Biden, as well as US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Zelenskiy said last week in an interview with CNN that the country's victory plan contains four basic points and another point which he indicated Kyiv will need after the war.

"It's about security. It's about geopolitical place for Ukraine. It's about very strong military support available to us, and that we have to be free in how to use one or another item. It's about economical support, decisions, which I think will be interesting," he said.









