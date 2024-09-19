UN General Assembly calls for end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories within a year

The UN General Assembly adopted a landmark resolution Wednesday calling for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories within one year.

The resolution, introduced by the State of Palestine and supported by 124 countries, demands Israel's withdrawal from occupied lands, including East Jerusalem, as outlined in a July 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"This is the first UN General Assembly resolution ever introduced by the State of Palestine," noted the High Representative, underscoring the significance of the vote.

"The resolution builds on the ICJ's Advisory Opinion regarding Israel's policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem," he added.

The resolution reaffirms the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The European Union reiterated its commitment to the 1967 borders.

"The EU will not recognize changes to the 1967 borders, nor Israeli sovereignty over the territories occupied since 1967, unless agreed by both parties," it said.







