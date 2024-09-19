Denmark’s Queen Margrethe hospitalized after fall at Fredensborg Castle

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been hospitalized following a fall at Fredensborg Castle, local media reported on Thursday.

She was admitted to Rigshospitalet on Tuesday evening for observation, according to the DRTV.

Despite the fall, the Queen is reported to be in stable condition, but will remain in the hospital for monitoring, the media outlet reported citing a statement by the Royal House.

Due to her hospitalization, the Queen's planned participation in the 5th anniversary celebration of the Department of Archaeology at Aarhus University has been canceled, confirmed the Royal House's website.

Although Queen Margrethe has passed her royal duties to her son, King Frederik, she remains active in official engagements.

She attended a multiple sclerosis conference at Copenhagen's Bella Center on Wednesday and presented the Rungstedlund Prize at the Karen Blixen Museum earlier this week.

The Queen had previously undergone a major back surgery in February 2023, which required an extended recovery period.