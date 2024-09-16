Zelensky signs law establishing unmanned systems forces as branch of Ukraine’s military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed a law establishing the unmanned systems forces as a separate branch of the military.

The status of the law was updated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, which read that it was returned to the legislative body with Zelensky's signature.

Earlier this month, the parliament adopted the draft law with 294 votes, according to Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

In February, Zelensky signed a decree establishing a separate branch of the armed forces dedicated to the use of drones - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

He called on the Cabinet to work out issues regarding the creation of the branch with the General Staff.

Later in June, Zelensky signed a decree approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council decision to establish the branch.