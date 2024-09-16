'Essence of our common humanity is at stake': UN official warns amid Gaza crisis

The UN on Monday urged the international community to act swiftly to avert further disaster in Gaza, warning that "the essence of our common humanity is at stake."

"This will be a sober and somber assessment of the situation on the ground. I remain deeply mindful of the profound responsibility the international community bears in addressing the tragedy of this war," Sigrid Kaag, senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told a UN Security Council session.

Kaag highlighted the immense toll on Gaza's infrastructure and civilians, saying: "The health infrastructure, already crippled, has been further decimated."

Emphasizing that over 625,000 children remain out of school, Kaag said their futures are clouded by "trauma, loss, and deprivation."

She reiterated calls for a cease-fire, the unconditional release of hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian access, stressing the need for urgent political will.

"Time is slipping away as a man-made humanitarian crisis has turned Gaza into the abyss," she said, noting that the lack of effective protection for civilians is "unconscionable."

Stressing the need to ensure "unimpeded and safe access" for aid workers to reach those in need, Kaag said: "The polio campaign shows that, even in the direst circumstances, with sufficient political will, and real time political commitment, humanitarian action is possible."

She noted the "vital role" of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and described it as a "critical, trusted partner in the social fabric of Gaza and as the backbone of the humanitarian operations."

Stating that efforts fall short without stronger political commitment, Kaag said: "Systems in place today are not a substitute for the political will required to reach civilians and respond to their needs. Systems do not save lives nor provide dignity for those who have lost all."

UN 'DETERMINED TO STAY AND DELIVER FOR THE PEOPLE OF GAZA'



As winter approaches, Kaag urged member states to help over 14,000 patients requiring treatment outside Gaza and reiterated the need for a comprehensive solution.

"Humanitarian assistance is only a temporary pathway to alleviate suffering. A comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the Middle East can only be realized through a two-state solution," she said.

Without political action, Kaag warned that "the cycle of suffering will continue" in Gaza.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, the head of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), stressed the deteriorating situation in Gaza and said: "We cannot over emphasize the challenges of delivering humanitarian response in Gaza right now. The design and implementation of the mechanism matter immensely. We remain committed to action."

He described the mechanism established to support the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza, and said 20 million tons of humanitarian aid have been sent thanks to the mechanism, some of which have been blocked by Israeli authorities.

Da Silva also emphasized the key role played by UNRWA in the distribution of aid, and stressed UNOPS' determination to stay in Gaza along with other UN agencies.

"Along with the rest of the UN family, UNOPS is determined to stay and deliver for the people of Gaza, both to respond to the immediate humanitarian needs and to support the immense recovery and reconstruction efforts that are so desperately needed," he said.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October.

Over 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.