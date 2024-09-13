UK REJECTS RUSSIAS SPYING ALLEGATIONS AGAINST BRITISH DIPLOMATS

Britain on Friday criticized Russia for revoking the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow over spying allegations, saying the accusations are "completely baseless."

The British Foreign Office issued a statement after Moscow announced revoking the accreditation of six diplomats over espionage allegations made by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

"The accusations made today by the FSB against our staff are completely baseless," said a Foreign Office spokesperson.

The statement said Russian authorities revoked the diplomatic accreditation of six UK diplomats in August but announced on Friday "following action taken by the UK government in response to Russian state-directed activity across Europe and in the UK."

"We are unapologetic about protecting our national interests," noted the spokesperson.

Early Friday, Russia announced that it has revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow on spying allegations.

"On the basis of documents provided by the FSB of Russia, as well as in response to numerous unfriendly steps by London, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested departments, terminated the accreditation of six employees of the political department of the British Embassy in Moscow, whose actions signs of intelligence and subversive work were found," the FSB said in the statement.











