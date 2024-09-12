Nigerian president, King Charles agree to collaborate on climate change

King Charles III shakes hands with Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in central London on September 11, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and King Charles III agreed to collaborate on global strategies to address climate change in the interest of both countries, according to an official who disclosed details on Thursday.

Nigerian presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the leaders met Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

"Both leaders discussed global and regional matters of shared priority, focusing on the urgent and complex challenge of climate change," Onanuga said in a statement.

He said they also discussed climate change funding.

It was the first time the two leaders had met since the COP 28 Climate Change Summit last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Tinubu and Charles also explored opportunities for collaboration ahead of the COP 29 Summit scheduled for Azerbaijan in November as well as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa next month, according to Onanuga.

Nigeria and its colonial master, Britain, share robust diplomatic, economic and social relations.