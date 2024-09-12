Cartel violence sparks murders, disappearances in northwestern Mexico

A Mexican army soldier aboard a military vehicle patrols a highway as part of a military operation to reinforce security following a wave of violence in recent days in the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on August 19, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Authorities in the state of Sinaloa in northwestern Mexico announced the closure of schools in four municipalities Thursday following recent violence by criminal groups.

The violence has resulted in nine deaths and up to 14 disappearances.

Sinaloa Gov. Ruben Rocha Moya announced the suspension of classes at all educational levels in Culiacan, Elota, Cosala and San Ignacio, amid the violence reportedly by the Sinaloa Cartel.

The Sinaloan Prosecutor's Office received 16 reports of vehicle theft, 14 kidnappings and disappearances, and nine murders from Sept. 9 - 11.

The federal government revealed that violence in Sinaloa, a historic stronghold of the country's largest cartel, has turned into a battleground between criminal groups fighting for power following Ismael Zambada's capture.

"There are conflicts between two groups, and we need to ensure that the population is not affected and that they do not confront each other. As I mentioned, it is an issue related to the confrontation between groups," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

Rocha also announced the cancelation of Independence Day celebrations on Sept. 16, where a public event with music was planned in the central square of Culiacan, the state's capital, to celebrate 209 years of freedom from Spain.

Lopez Obrador assured that there would be a sufficient deployment of armed forces in the state to maintain peace.

"The Army, in coordination with the Navy, the National Guard, and the state police, are on alert. I want to tell the people of Culiacan and Sinaloa that we have sufficient presence to guarantee peace and tranquility," he said.