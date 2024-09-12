Women, children among 9 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

A Palestinian woman sits next to debris at the site of an Israeli strike in the Shejaiya suburb east of Gaza City on September 12, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Israeli airstrikes on two homes in central and northern Gaza killed at least nine Palestinians, including children and women, and injured several others on Thursday evening.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that an Israeli warplane bombed the Shahin family's home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing six Palestinians, including two children and an unspecified number of women.

In another statement, the Palestinian agency stated that an Israeli fighter jet struck the Hassan family's home in the Bir al-Naja neighborhood in northern Gaza.

Following the attack, rescue teams recovered three bodies and an unspecified number of injured people.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.



















