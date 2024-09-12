Zelensky claims Russian missile hit ship carrying Ukrainian grain in Black Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Thursday that a Russian missile struck a ship carrying grain in the Black Sea.

"Russian missile against a wheat cargo bound for Egypt. Tonight, Russia launched a strike on an ordinary civilian vessel in the Black Sea right after it left Ukrainian territorial waters," Zelensky said on X.

Saying there were no casualties due to the attack, Zelensky described Ukraine as a "key global food security guarantor."

Zelensky said that the stability of dozens of countries around the world are dependent on the normal and unhindered operation of Ukraine's grain corridor, defining Kyiv's food deliveries to the African and Middle Eastern countries as critical.

"We will continue to make every effort to safeguard our ports, the Black Sea, and food exports to global markets. This is Ukraine's true priority—to protect life—and it should be the priority of all countries," Zelensky further said.

"We are waiting for the world to react. Wheat and food security should never be targets for missiles," he added.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claim.