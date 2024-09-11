Serbia, Israel agree to further improve bilateral relations in multiple domains

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic (R) and Israel's President Isaac Herzog poses for photos shaking hands ahead of their meeting in Belgrade, on September 11, 2024. (AFP)

Serbia and Israel announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to improve bilateral relations in multiple domains further.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog in Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said enhancing cooperation between the countries in many sectors, including high-technology and artificial intelligence, is on the agenda of the visiting president's visit to Belgrade.

In addition, Vucic said, Serbia wants to increase its exports to Israel and attract more investors to the county's real estate market, and tourists from Israel.

"For us, it is extremely important to conclude a free trade agreement with Israel as soon as possible," he said, adding that it would be mutually beneficial.

Vucic said that he briefed Herzog on the latest developments regarding Kosovo.

Herzog, for his part, acclaimed Serbia's support to Israel since Oct. 7 when Israel launched a devastating military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, and left nearly 95,000 injured.