Blinken announces $700 million in humanitarian for Ukraine during Kyiv visit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, unveiled more than $700 million in humanitarian aid to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

"This assistance will support Ukraine's energy infrastructure, provide vital humanitarian assistance for Ukrainian internally displaced persons and refugees, and support demining operations that are preventing civilian casualties, restoring civilian infrastructure, and facilitating the safe delivery of humanitarian aid," the State Department said in a statement.

The package includes $325 million in energy sector assistance for Ukraine to repair Ukraine's power grid, which has been damaged by Russian attacks.

Nearly $290 million will provide humanitarian support, including shelter, food and winter supplies for displaced Ukrainians and refugees. An additional $102 million will be used for demining efforts, helping to clear landmines and unexploded ordnance left by Russian forces.

Earlier Wednesday, Blinken, along with the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, where he reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine against the Russian war.

"The three reviewed upcoming diplomatic engagements, including at the UN General Assembly in New York, and discussed the importance of nations across the world supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. "They also discussed Ukraine's continued progress toward NATO and EU membership and ongoing efforts to attract investment and strengthen institutions in support of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path."

Blinken also met Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine's military, ongoing needs on the battlefield and strengthening Ukraine's air defense systems, according to the State Department.