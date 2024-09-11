Iran denies sending missiles to Russia, says U.S.-led sanctions based on ‘faulty intel’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday denounced the latest round of sanctions imposed on Tehran by the U.S. and its European allies, denying reports that Iran supplied ballistic missiles to Russia.

In a statement posted on his X account, Araghchi said the U.S. and the European trio of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have "once again" acted on "faulty intelligence and flawed logic."

Condemning the fresh round of sanctions, Araghchi stressed that Iran "has not delivered ballistic missiles to Russia."

"Sanction addicts should ask themselves: how is Iran able to make and supposedly sell sophisticated arms," he wrote, adding that sanctions are "not a solution, but part of the problem."

Coordinating their actions, the U.S. and the three European countries announced a fresh round of sanctions on Tuesday, targeting individuals and entities in Iran over alleged missile transfers to Russia.

The new sanctions impose restrictions on the operations of Iran's national airline Iran Air in Europe, as well as travel bans and asset freezes on many individuals and entities.

The U.S. and its European allies say that the alleged missile supply represents "a direct threat to European security."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the new sanctions during a joint press conference with his British counterpart David Lammy in London.

"Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine, against Ukrainians," the top American diplomat said.

"The supply of Iranian missiles enables Russia to use more of its arsenal for targets that are further from the front line."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday called the reports of Iran's missile deliveries to Russia "completely baseless and false."

He said Tehran reserves the right to take "reciprocal measures" in response to the latest sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its European allies.

The U.S. and its allies claim that missiles supplied by Iran to Russia are being used in Ukraine. Earlier, they imposed sanctions on Tehran for the alleged supply of drones to Vladimir Putin's government in Moscow.

Iran has consistently denied sending drones or missiles to its close ally, though it acknowledges strong military and defense ties with Moscow.

The latest sanctions come amid heightened regional tensions following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last July, with Iran vowing to avenge his death.

Experts believe this has further dimmed the chances of détente between Iran and the West, especially under the new reformist government in Tehran, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian.