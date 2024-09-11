Israeli killing of Turkish American activist 'horrific tragedy': U.S. vice president

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday called Israel's killing of a Turkish American activist in the occupied West Bank a "horrific tragedy."

"The killing of Ayşenur Eygi is a horrific tragedy that never should have happened," she said in a statement on the killing, which took place last Friday.

"Ayşenur was peacefully protesting in the West Bank-standing up against the expansion of settlements-when her young life was senselessly cut short," said Harris.

Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-U.S. national, was killed by Israeli forces during a protest Friday against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, outside of Nablus.

She arrived in the West Bank last Tuesday to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement as part of an effort to support and safeguard Palestinian farmers.

"No one should be killed for participating in a peaceful protest. The shooting that led to her death is unacceptable and raises legitimate questions about the conduct of IDF (Israeli army) personnel in the West Bank. Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," Harris said.

She added that Israel's preliminary investigation indicated it was "the result of a tragic error for which the IDF is responsible."

"We will continue to press the government of Israel for answers and for continued access to the findings of the investigation so we can have confidence in the results. There must be full accountability," Harris added.

The U.S. will continue to hold accountable anyone in the West Bank-Israelis and Palestinians-who stokes violence and undermines peace and stability, she said.

Eygi, born in Antalya, Türkiye in 1998, moved to the U.S. with her family when she was an infant and graduated in June from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.

Harris is also the Democratic Party's candidate for president this fall, and is under pressure from many in the party to take a stronger stance against Israel's long and deadly war against the Gaza Strip, as well as illegal settler violence and Israeli military operations in the West Bank.