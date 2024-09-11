KREMLIN SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR PRESIDENT PUTINS VISIT TO TÜRKIYE PROGRESSING

Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye are progressing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday.

"We hope the visit will take place once all preparations are finalized. These preparations have been ongoing for quite some time," Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow, adding that both Moscow and Ankara are looking forward to the visit.

To a question about reports from Middle Eastern media regarding the possible requirement for Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft to escort President Putin's plane, the Kremlin spokesman said: "As a rule, we do not disclose details about the preparations for our president's visits, as they are confidential in nature."

"We will maintain that discretion now as well," he remarked.

While Putin's visit to Türkiye is still being arranged, the Kremlin anticipates potential interactions between the Russian and Turkish presidents at the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan in October.

"We look forward to contact between the two presidents in Kazan at the BRICS summit if the opportunity arises. We hope such a meeting will occur," Peskov added.

Russia is set to chair the BRICS organization in 2024, with the main summit scheduled for October 22-24 in Kazan. In addition to the summit of BRICS leaders, the event will feature "outreach" sessions with leaders from developed and developing countries.











