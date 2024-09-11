Türkiye condemns signing of defense roadmap between U.S., Southern Cyprus

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned the signing of a roadmap between the U.S. and Greek Cypriot Administration on enhancing defense cooperation.

"We agree with the views expressed in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue and we fully support the justified reaction of the TRNC authorities," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also warned that actions taken against the security of the Turkish Cypriot side harm the U.S. neutral stance, and make finding a lasting solution to the Cyprus issue difficult.

"These steps taken by the USA authorities to the detriment of the security of the Turkish Cypriot side, including the announcement last June of the launch of a strategic dialogue with the Greek Cypriot Administration, undermine the neutral USA position towards the island of Cyprus and make it more difficult to reach a just, lasting and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue," it added.

The statement further read that Ankara urged that the policies that "could undermine regional stability" should be reconsidered.

"Türkiye, as a Motherland and Guarantor state, will continue to ensure the security and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriots under all circumstances," it concluded.

The U.S. and Greek Cypriot administration signed a roadmap on defense cooperation, Greek media reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed by the administration's Defense Minister Vassilis Palmas and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander at a ceremony in Nicosia (Lefkosa), according to Greek daily Kathimerini.

"This roadmap represents a strong commitment to further enhancing and deepening our relationship," said Palmas.