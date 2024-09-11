Hamas chief congratulates Algerian president on re-election

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar on Tuesday congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election, thanking him for supporting Palestinians.

Sinwar "renewed his appreciation for the Algerian role in standing by the Palestinian people and defending their rights in international forums," Hamas said on its official Telegram channel.

He also congratulated "the Algerian people's renewed confidence in (Tebboune) to lead the country, wishing God to grant him success and assistance, to serve Algeria and its people," the Palestinian group added.

In power since 2019, Tebboune was re-elected on Sunday with nearly 95 percent of the vote.

Algeria has since January been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, where it is the only representative of Arab countries.















