WHO chief urges immediate cease-fire after Israeli airstrikes on 'safe zone' in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Tuesday urged an immediate cease-fire after deadly Israeli airstrikes on a designated "safe zone" for the displaced in southern Gaza.

On X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the Israeli military's attack on tents housing displaced civilians in Khan Younis, places "that are supposed to be safe."

"Today's deadly airstrikes in Khan Younis demonstrate once again the urgent need for a ceasefire," Tedros said.

At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in the attack early Tuesday. Gaza's civil defense service said Israeli missiles set refugee tents ablaze and caused craters as deep as nine meters (30 feet).

"No vaccine nor medicine can help if people are being killed and forced to live in such dire conditions," Tedros said.

He said polio vaccination campaign in north Gaza, launched on Tuesday, is expected to continue until Sept. 12.

He confirmed that vaccines, fingerprint devices, and cold chain equipment were delivered to the area. "Our team is trying to deliver more fuel to ensure vehicles used by vaccinators to reach the children remain functional, and hospitals can be resupplied to maintain essential services," the WHO chief said.

"We call for the humanitarian pauses to be maintained and for the safety of health workers to be respected. The children in Gaza deserve lasting peace, not just polio vaccines."

Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza since last October's Hamas incursion. The actions have led to hunger, mass displacement and disease in the blockaded enclave. Negotiations to end the war continue through mediators the US, Qatar and Egypt, but to no avail.