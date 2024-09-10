Killing of Turkish American activist proves Israel targets peace supporters: Turkish FM

Killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli soldiers has shown Israel targets even those "who are in favor of peace," Türkiye's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Hakan Fidan, speaking to Anadolu in Cairo where he attended a session of the Arab League's Council of Foreign Ministers, vowed Türkiye will follow this "murder" from a legal perspective.

He expressed condolences to Eygi's family and emphasized the incident's significance in revealing Israel's approach towards peace advocates.

- Türkiye in Arab League meeting after 13 years

The foreign minister's comments came amid discussions on the situation in Gaza and broader regional issues at the Arab League meeting, which marked Türkiye's return after a 13-year absence.

Fidan highlighted the importance of Türkiye's invitation to the meeting of the regional organization, framing it as a testament to improving relations with Arab nations. "This was the first such meeting after a 13-year break. Our bilateral relations with the majority of Arab countries are very good," he said.

Fidan underlined the importance of the Arab League as a medium to improve relations with all countries in the Arab world.

The minister underscored Türkiye's commitment to fostering stability and peace in the region, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's foreign policy vision of progress in relations with the Arab world.

Noting that good relations benefit everyone, Fidan said: "We are making various gains politically, economically and in the fight against terrorism."

- 'International community has to act together to stop Israel'

On Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians since last October, Fidan called for unified action from the international community to curb Israeli actions.

"The international community has to act together to stop Israel, and Muslim countries, of course, have an even greater responsibility," he said, advocating for the use of platforms such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League, and the D-8 (Organization for Economic Cooperation) to defend Palestinian rights.

Fidan also underlined Türkiye's ongoing efforts to convene an urgent OIC meeting to address the escalating situation in the blockaded enclave.

He said bilateral meetings with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Jordan focused primarily on the Gaza crisis and potential steps to address the "genocide in Palestine."

The minister also touched on Türkiye-EU relations, mentioning a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, which took place Tuesday on the sidelines of Arab League session, where they discussed a roadmap for future relations and potential high-level visits.







