France rejects complaint against French-Israeli soldier accused of complicity in torture and genocide against against Gazans

It has been reported that the French prosecutor's office rejected a criminal complaint against a French soldier serving in the Israeli army, accused of complicity in torture and genocide against Palestinians.

According to national media sources citing judicial officials, the French National Counterterrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) reviewed the complaint against the French soldier serving in the Israeli army on September 2.

The prosecutor's office rejected the complaint, citing insufficient material evidence to support the charges against the French-Israeli soldier who served in Gaza.

Lawyers representing the civil society organizations that filed the complaint expressed their surprise at the decision, asserting that their petition contained all the necessary elements for an investigation into the soldier.

In March, a video circulated on social media, sparking outrage, showing a French-speaking Israeli soldier in Gaza verbally abusing and admitting to violence against Palestinian prisoners who were being unloaded from a truck with their hands and eyes bound.

On April 11, civil society groups Al Jaliya, the 30 March Movement, the Association of Palestinians in France, and the Justice and Rights Without Borders Association filed a complaint with the Paris Prosecutor's Office against the Israeli soldier featured in the video.

The French-Israeli soldier was accused of torturing Palestinians and being complicit in Israel's genocide.







