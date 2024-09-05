White House tells Putin to 'stop talking' after Russian president backs Harris

The White House bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to "stop" talking about the upcoming U.S. presidential election, hours after he said he was supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Putin ought to stop talking about our elections, period. He shouldn't be favoring anybody one way or another," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"The only people who should get to determine who the next president of the United States is, is the American people, and we would greatly appreciate it if Mr. Putin would A: stop talking about our election, and B: stop interfering in it," he added.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia, Putin reportedly said with a smile: "I said that our 'favorite,' if I may say so, was the incumbent President Mr. Biden. He was removed from the race, but he recommended that all his supporters support Ms. Harris. So, we will do the same, we will support her."

Putin's apparent endorsement of Harris came hours after the Justice Department announced charges Wednesday against Russian nationals Kostiantyn Kalashnikov, 31, and Elena Afanasyeva, 27, for conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The charges are centered around allegations that the two employees of Russian state broadcaster RT funneled $10 million to online influencers who then created content favorable to the Kremlin's narratives.

U.S. intelligence agencies have warned that in several recent presidential and congressional elections, Russia was trying to influence their outcome.