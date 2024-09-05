UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attack in Afghanistan

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack in Afghanistan's capital that had multiple deaths and many injured.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world," the 15-member Council said in a statement.

The Council expressed its "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the victims' families and wished a "speedy and full recovery" to those injured.

It called for holding the "perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors" of the attack accountable and urged all nations to cooperate with relevant authorities in line with international law and Security Council resolutions.

The Council reaffirmed that terrorism is "criminal and unjustifiable," regardless of motivation, and stressed the importance of combating the threats while adhering to international law and human rights standards.

A suicide bombing in Kabul killed at least six civilians, including a woman, and injured 13 others on Sept. 2.

Police said the attack, which targeted government employees as they were leaving work, was claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group.