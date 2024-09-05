Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 drones, all of them repelled

Russia attacked Ukraine with 78 Iranian-made combat drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Thursday, adding that air defences were able to destroy 60 of them.



A further 15 were pushed off course by electronic warfare systems, while two drones "returned" to Russia and one flew into Belarusian airspace, the air force said on Telegram.



An Iskander missile was also launched from the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, it said. There was no reports of damage or casualties from the assault.



An air raid warning was in place in Kiev for nine hours overnight due to the constant drone threat. Anti-aircraft fire was also heard briefly over the city of 3 million people. Authorities said there was no damage.



Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over two and a half years. Kiev has repeatedly urged its Western allies to supply additional modern air defence systems to protect Ukraine's cities.



A devastating Russian attack on the central city of Poltava killed more than 50 people and injured some 270 others on Tuesday. A military academy and hospital were hit in one of the deadliest strikes of the war so far.



Seven people were killed on Wednesday in Lviv, in the far west of Ukraine.















