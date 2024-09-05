Putin says Russia ready for talks with Ukraine

 Contact Us
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to negotiate with Ukraine, citing a preliminary deal agreed upon by Moscow and Kyiv negotiators in Istanbul in 2022. Putin emphasized that Russia is open to talks based on this existing agreement, rather than new demands.

Published September 05,2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was ready for talks with Ukraine, on the basis of an aborted deal between Moscow's and Kyiv's negotiators reached in Istanbul in 2022.

"Are we ready to negotiate with them? We have never refused to do so, but not on the basis of some ephemeral demands, but on the basis of those documents that were agreed and actually initialled in Istanbul," Putin said at a forum in Vladivostok. Russia has previously said that Kyiv's incursion into the Kursk region made talks impossible.