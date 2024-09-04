U.S. condemns Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Poltava

The U.S. condemned Russia's attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava that took place on Tuesday.

"I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms," said U.S. President Joe Biden in a statement published by the White House late Tuesday.

Stressing that the U.S. will stand by Ukraine, "including providing the air defense systems and capabilities they need to protect their country," Biden stated: "This assault is a tragic reminder of Putin's ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people."

He added: "Russia will not prevail in this war. The people of Ukraine will prevail."

Ukraine said on Tuesday that 50 people were killed and 271 others injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Poltava.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.