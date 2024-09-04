Thousands of Israelis again take to streets to demand hostage swap deal

Thousands of Israelis on Wednesday held rallies near the army's headquarters in the capital Tel Aviv, in front of the homes of government ministers as well as in other cities, demanding a deal with Palestinian factions for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Thousands gathered on Begin Street in front of the Kirya military base, the Israeli army's headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The protesters were carrying Israeli flags and images of the six hostages recently killed in Gaza. They chanted slogans, including "Deal now," "They could have been brought back alive," and "Those who abandoned them are obligated to return them."

Mass protests broke out in Israel since Sunday after the army said that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages in southern Gaza.

Hamas said that the hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel estimates that over 100 hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed.

For months, the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 94,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

