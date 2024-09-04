NETANYAHUS INSISTENCE ON MILITARY PRESENCE IN PHILADELPHI CORRIDOR UNDERMINING CEASE-FIRE DEAL: REPORT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on maintaining a military presence in the 14-kilometer (9-mile) Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border is scuttling the possibility of a cease-fire deal, according to U.S. media.

Citing officials involved as mediators in indirect negotiations for a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement between the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, and Israel in the Gaza Strip, The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Netanyahu's insistence has "become the main obstacle to a cease-fire and hostage release agreement with Hamas."

Two senior officials pointed out that if Hamas and Israel reject the final "take-it-or-leave-it" proposal presented by the Biden administration, the U.S.-led talks could end.

Another senior American official said a "U.S.-trained Palestinian force is the most likely arrangement" to secure the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Also, a former Egyptian official noted that after the EU expressed a readiness to resume its observer role at the Rafah crossing, Cairo would welcome a EU presence.

TEL AVIV TRYING TO SELL TO PUBLIC THAT TALKS ARE ONGOING



Israeli activist Gershon Baskin claimed that in May, he received a green light from members of the Israeli hostage negotiating team to open a secret back channel with Hamas.

"It lasted for all of two weeks before I was shut down. Israel is trying to sell to the public that there are negotiations going on, but there are no real negotiations going on," said Baskin.

A statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office reported that Baskin "has not been, nor is, part of the official or indirect negotiations that Israel has been conducting since the events of October 7."

On the other hand, the prime minister's office refused to comment on Netanyahu's stance on the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu renewed his refusal Monday to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor -- a demilitarized area along Egypt's border with Gaza.

The Israeli premier claimed that the corridor was a "lifeline" for Hamas to rearm, alleging that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group through the Egyptian border.

Cairo accused Netanyahu of "trying to involve Egypt to divert Israeli public opinion and obstruct a cease-fire and hostage swap deal, as well as hindering mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S."