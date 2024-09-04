Egyptian president says visit to Türkiye ‘paves way for new phase’ in relations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Tuesday that his visit to Türkiye paves the way for a new phase in Egyptian-Turkish relations.

"My visit to Türkiye paves the way for a new phase in economic and trade relations," al-Sisi said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"We witnessed an increase in communication between two nations in recent years," he added.

The Egyptian leader also welcomed rapprochement efforts between Türkiye and Syria "aimed at achieving a political solution and alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions."

Al-Sisi said Egypt and Türkiye share a firm position "on the necessity of reaching a cease-fire in Gaza and ending the Israeli aggression in the West Bank."

"Our discussions dwelt on ways to address the humanitarian tragedy that Palestinians are enduring in Gaza," he added.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing more than 40,800 people, mostly women and children, and injuring nearly 94,400 others.

The Israeli army also launched last week its largest military operation in the northern West Bank in two decades, killing at least 33 people and causing massive destruction in the area.

He arrived in Ankara on Wednesday for an official visit upon Erdoğan's invitation.

After a one-day visit, al-Sisi departed from Ankara later in the evening.

























