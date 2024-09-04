Ukraine says 7 killed, 47 injured in overnight Russian airstrike on western city of Lviv

At least seven people were killed and 47 injured on Wednesday in an overnight Russian airstrike on Ukraine's western city of Lviv.

"We already lost seven people … Among them are three children. A terrible tragedy," Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram.

Kozytskyi said in a later statement that a regional sports and rehabilitation center and seven architectural monuments in the city were damaged.

He further said that 47 people who were injured in the attack are being treated in three medical facilities in the city.

"Among the patients are seven children. All of them have moderate injuries. Among adults, at least seven are in serious condition," he added.

Elsewhere, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram that fires have broken out in a number of residential buildings near the city's main rail station.

He said that two schools will also not be open in the city, adding that window panes in many buildings were shattered.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that the country's air defenses downed seven out of 13 missiles of various types and 22 out of 29 attack drones launched by Russia overnight.

It said that Ukrainian air defenses worked overnight in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava and Sumy regions, adding that a drone also crossed into neighboring Belarus.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.