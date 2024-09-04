British premier issues state apology after damning Grenfell Tower fire inquiry report

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a state apology for the victims of the 2017 Grenfell fire that claimed 72 lives in London.

Following a conclusive inquiry report on the tragedy, Starmer spoke to the parliamentarians at the House of Commons on Wednesday, and said: "I want to start with an apology on behalf of the British state to each and every one of you, and indeed, to all of the families affected by this tragedy."

"It should never have happened. The country failed to discharge its most fundamental duty: to protect you and your loved ones, the people that we are here to serve, and I am deeply sorry."

Following a six-year long inquiry, the final report concluded that decades of failure by the governments, indifference to safety by relevant authorities, "systematic dishonesty" and incompetence of manufacturers and installers of building materials and a lack of strategy by firefighters were the main contributors to the shocking death toll.

"The simple truth is that the deaths that occurred were all avoidable and that those who lived in the tower were badly failed over a number of years and in a number of different ways by those who were responsible for ensuring the safety of the building and its occupants," said Grenfell inquiry chairman Martin Moore-Bick.

Moore-Bick's report is nearly 1,700 pages and encompasses years of work and the testimony of hundreds of witnesses. It contains 58 recommendations to ensure a similar disaster never occurs again.

The London Fire Brigade was also criticized for a "chronic lack of effective management and leadership."