UK CONDEMNS RUSSIAS STRIKES ON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE IN UKRAINE

Britain on Monday condemned Russia's missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure across Ukraine, calling the strikes a "flagrant violation of international law."

"These assaults are in flagrant violation of international law and those responsible must be brought to justice," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on X.

Ukraine said earlier that 15 regions were affected by Russian strikes that targeted the country's energy infrastructure.

Lammy also said that he was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Reuters' Ryan Evans, following Saturday's strikes in Kramatorsk by Russian forces.

Evans, 38, was a former British soldier who provided security for Reuters journalists. He was among those killed in the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it launched an attack in the morning on "critical energy infrastructure facilities that support the operation of Ukraine's military-industrial complex."

"All designated targets were hit," the statement noted.